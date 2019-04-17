Channels

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Forty years after the US chose Beijing over Taipei as a diplomatic ally, US-Taiwan relations could not be stronger

  • As it turns out, the ‘unofficial’ relationship built on laws committing US support for Taiwan and a shared mistrust of Beijing is stronger than a bilateral relationship often called the world’s most important – between the US and China
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 1:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:06am, 17 Apr, 2019

The government of President Tsai Ing-wen (centre), has approved a 5.6 increase in Taiwan’s military spending this year, to US$11.34 billion, with plans for further incremental rises over the next 10 years, mainly in response to threats from mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Military

Taiwan boosts defence with 10-year military spending plan

  • Intention is to surpass US$13 billion by 2027 with further increases planned
  • Bid to deter growing threat from mainland China
Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 8:03pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:39am, 16 Apr, 2019

