Illustration: Craig Stephens
Minxin Pei
Minxin Pei

Xi Jinping’s intolerance of dissent within government heightens the risk of Chinese policy mistakes

  • The dismissal of an outspoken reformist official reflects a profound change, under Xi, in the way Chinese leaders govern: from a collective decision-making process in which disagreements and debate were allowed, to a centralised leadership style in which loyalty and conformity are prized
Minxin Pei

Minxin Pei  

Published: 1:00am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:46am, 18 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Cary Huang
Cary Huang
From Mao to Tiananmen, Hu Yaobang is an icon of China’s reform – and a reminder of how little has changed

  • A passionate liberaliser in the 1980s, Hu relentlessly sought to overturn the remnants of the Maoist era.
  • His death in 1989 triggered widespread public mourning, which snowballed into weeks of student-led pro-democracy protests
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

