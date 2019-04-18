Advertisement
Minxin Pei
Xi Jinping’s intolerance of dissent within government heightens the risk of Chinese policy mistakes
- The dismissal of an outspoken reformist official reflects a profound change, under Xi, in the way Chinese leaders govern: from a collective decision-making process in which disagreements and debate were allowed, to a centralised leadership style in which loyalty and conformity are prized
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
From Mao to Tiananmen, Hu Yaobang is an icon of China’s reform – and a reminder of how little has changed
- A passionate liberaliser in the 1980s, Hu relentlessly sought to overturn the remnants of the Maoist era.
- His death in 1989 triggered widespread public mourning, which snowballed into weeks of student-led pro-democracy protests
