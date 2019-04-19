Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Forget the cold war. US-China rivalry won’t end in triumph for either side

  • In the battle between the two essentially capitalist economic models – China’s state capitalism and America’s financial capitalism – neither is immune from a collapse of the other, and both currently face a number of challenges
Published: 1:30am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:33am, 19 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Xiangwei
US-China trade war: if Trump and Xi agree ‘grandaddy’ of trade deals, here’s what comes next

  • A trade pact with Washington could help Beijing transform its economy and take the reins on the world stage. And then?
  • Reforming the World Trade Organisation, joining the new trans-pacific partnership, free-trade with Japan and Korea and schmoozing Europe should be high on the agenda
Published: 9:30am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:14pm, 16 Apr, 2019

