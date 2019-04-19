Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Andy Xie
Forget the cold war. US-China rivalry won’t end in triumph for either side
- In the battle between the two essentially capitalist economic models – China’s state capitalism and America’s financial capitalism – neither is immune from a collapse of the other, and both currently face a number of challenges
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
US-China trade war: if Trump and Xi agree ‘grandaddy’ of trade deals, here’s what comes next
- A trade pact with Washington could help Beijing transform its economy and take the reins on the world stage. And then?
- Reforming the World Trade Organisation, joining the new trans-pacific partnership, free-trade with Japan and Korea and schmoozing Europe should be high on the agenda
