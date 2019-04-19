Channels

In Ethiopia, Chinese companies such as shoe manufacturer Huajian Group hire locals. When there are local employees, there are also more labour disputes. Photo: AP
Celine Sui
Celine Sui

The everyday reality for China’s belt and road plan in Africa is labour issues, rather than foreign relations

  • When Chinese companies go to countries like Ethiopia, they find themselves having to deal with labour disputes and run up against legal and cultural complexities. These are the risks firms have to manage, away from the headlines
Celine Sui

Published: 3:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a business forum at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, on March 22. If Europe is disconnected from the opportunities generated by Chinese innovation, the continent could really become a museum. Photo: Bloomberg
Thore Vestby
Thore Vestby

Why Europe shouldn’t fall for American hype against China’s belt and road plan

  • The US is bent on discrediting China in Europe. It pressures allies not to buy Huawei technology but ignores claims it spied on Germany. And it condemns Chinese detention camps but forgets the havoc it has wrought after September 11
Thore Vestby

Published: 10:00pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 26 Mar, 2019

