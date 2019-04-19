Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Women show smartphone screens with the name of Japan’s new era, “Reiwa”, in Osaka on April 1, following its announcement by the government earlier in the day. Photo: Kyodo
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Does Japan’s Reiwa era promise a new economic dawn even as China rises?

  • The Heisei era under Emperor Akihito was blighted by decades of economic stagnation. As the country enters the Reiwa era under Naruhito, there are encouraging signs that Japan has found a new regional role
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 5:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:12pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women show smartphone screens with the name of Japan’s new era, “Reiwa”, in Osaka on April 1, following its announcement by the government earlier in the day. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japan’s Emperor Akihito (right) and Crown Prince Naruhito wave to the crowd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on January 2, after the emperor delivered his final New Year’s address. Photo: AFP
Jeff Kingston
Opinion

Opinion

Jeff Kingston

When Japan’s Emperor Akihito steps down, will his pacifist legacy persist despite resurgent nationalism?

  • The Japanese emperor, who will abdicate in favour of his son Naruhito, was the nation’s chief emissary of post-war reconciliation in Asia. His pacifist leanings have been at odds with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s revisionist view of history
Jeff Kingston

Jeff Kingston  

Published: 10:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan’s Emperor Akihito (right) and Crown Prince Naruhito wave to the crowd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on January 2, after the emperor delivered his final New Year’s address. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.