Pan-democrats march from Wan Chai to the government’s headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, to oppose the government’s proposal on amending the law on the transfer of fugitives on March 31. Photo: Winson Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Mike Rowse
Hong Kong’s extradition law controversy could have been avoided if officials spoke truth to power
- While Chief Executive Carrie Lam seems determined to push through the change to Hong Kong’s laws on the transfer of fugitives, did her subordinates raise the concerns that would inevitably arise from various sectors?
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
How Hong Kong’s extradition bill falls short of the deal we need with mainland China
- Talks began more than 20 years ago between Hong Kong and Beijing on a rendition agreement. Why did nothing come of it, and why is the government opting for a case-by-case approach that fails to address Hongkongers’ demand for fair trial safeguards?
