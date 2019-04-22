Channels

In his writing, scholar-diplomat Kishore Mahbubani has warned a complacent West to wake up and take the full measure of the epochal rise of Asia and China.
Tom Plate
The world can think its way out of a US-China deadlock, starting by reading Singapore’s Kishore Mahbubani

  • More than ever, the world needs scholars who offer good thinking and writing about China, from Kishore Mahbubani to Hugh White to China’s Central Party School professors. Scholarship can buffer US-China tensions before they get out of hand
Published: 10:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 22 Apr, 2019

In his writing, scholar-diplomat Kishore Mahbubani has warned a complacent West to wake up and take the full measure of the epochal rise of Asia and China.
Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
China counts the costs of its lurch from market reform to ‘Made in China 2025’

  • The Xi government pledged market reform in 2013, the same year a think tank began research on a competing plan that would become ‘Made in China 2025’. The latter has outpaced reforms, arguably to the nation’s loss
Published: 3:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
