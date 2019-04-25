A Filipino soldier patrols on a beach on Thitu Island, which the Philippines calls Pag-asa, in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, in May 2015. Photo: Reuters
Filipino soldiers stand at attention on Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Beijing tried to block Philippine military facilities on disputed island ‘over fears US could use them’
- Concern that new and upgraded facilities on Thitu could be shared with the US, undermining China’s military advantage in the South China Sea
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte demanded Beijing ‘lay off the island’ after it sent about 275 boats there as an apparent warning
