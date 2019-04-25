Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Filipino soldier patrols on a beach on Thitu Island, which the Philippines calls Pag-asa, in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, in May 2015. Photo: Reuters
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

In the South China Sea, Chinese fishing vessels around Thitu Island might net more than they bargained for

  • The over 200 Chinese vessels surrounding a Philippine-occupied island may prompt a backlash against genuine fishing boats and push the Philippines, which has been edging closer to China, back into a tighter alliance with the US
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III  

Published: 1:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:11am, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Filipino soldier patrols on a beach on Thitu Island, which the Philippines calls Pag-asa, in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, in May 2015. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Filipino soldiers stand at attention on Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing tried to block Philippine military facilities on disputed island ‘over fears US could use them’

  • Concern that new and upgraded facilities on Thitu could be shared with the US, undermining China’s military advantage in the South China Sea
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte demanded Beijing ‘lay off the island’ after it sent about 275 boats there as an apparent warning
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:46pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:16pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Filipino soldiers stand at attention on Thitu Island in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.