A trader is seen ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2019 in New York. Photo: AFP
A trader is seen ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2019 in New York. Photo: AFP
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose in Beijing on March 29, as the two countries’ top negotiators began a fresh round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose in Beijing on March 29, as the two countries’ top negotiators began a fresh round of trade talks. Photo: AFP