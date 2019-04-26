Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A trader is seen ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2019 in New York. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

US stocks are booming, volatility has collapsed and the Fed is dovish. Why do investors remain cautious?

  • Major asset classes have bounced back this year with the S&P 500 gaining 25 per cent from its low in December. However, equity funds in developed economies continue to suffer outflows, with global growth prospects, especially China, remaining a concern
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 1:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:45am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A trader is seen ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2019 in New York. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose in Beijing on March 29, as the two countries’ top negotiators began a fresh round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

US-China trade talks could seal the deal for investors looking for reasons to be optimists

  • After months of depressing data, good news out of China and the US has investors reconsidering their hesitance about stocks. Successful trade talks could lay remaining doubts to rest
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 2:30pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:18pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose in Beijing on March 29, as the two countries’ top negotiators began a fresh round of trade talks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.