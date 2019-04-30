The bull market is a monster the central banks helped create. What can they do now to keep it under control?
The Charging Bull is a symbol of Wall Street resilience. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by David Brown
- The central banks did such a good job of stimulating the world economy after 2008, they abetted the longest bull market in history
- Now they are stuck, seemingly unable to roll back interest rates without triggering another crash
After a sobering end to 2018, markets have revved up again, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rallying to record closing highs on April 23. Photo: AP
Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz
Will markets extend their record-breaking run into 2020? Watch what corporate profits tell us
- Despite a recent surge, stock markets are roughly where they were before last year’s drop-off
- Investors should watch what companies are saying about global conditions to anticipate what’s next
