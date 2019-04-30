Channels

The Charging Bull is a symbol of Wall Street resilience. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Macroscope by David Brown

The bull market is a monster the central banks helped create. What can they do now to keep it under control?

  • The central banks did such a good job of stimulating the world economy after 2008, they abetted the longest bull market in history
  • Now they are stuck, seemingly unable to roll back interest rates without triggering another crash
Published: 7:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 30 Apr, 2019

The Charging Bull is a symbol of Wall Street resilience. Photo: Reuters
After a sobering end to 2018, markets have revved up again, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rallying to record closing highs on April 23. Photo: AP
Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

Will markets extend their record-breaking run into 2020? Watch what corporate profits tell us

  • Despite a recent surge, stock markets are roughly where they were before last year’s drop-off
  • Investors should watch what companies are saying about global conditions to anticipate what’s next
Published: 9:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:28pm, 26 Apr, 2019

After a sobering end to 2018, markets have revved up again, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rallying to record closing highs on April 23. Photo: AP
