China's Vice-Premier Liu He poses for a photo with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing on March 28. Ongoing negotiations between the US and China are reportedly nearing their end, with the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping signing a trade deal with US President Donald Trump floated for June. Photo: AFP
China's Vice-Premier Liu He poses for a photo with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing on March 28. Ongoing negotiations between the US and China are reportedly nearing their end, with the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping signing a trade deal with US President Donald Trump floated for June. Photo: AFP
China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP