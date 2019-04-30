Channels

China's Vice-Premier Liu He poses for a photo with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing on March 28. Ongoing negotiations between the US and China are reportedly nearing their end, with the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping signing a trade deal with US President Donald Trump floated for June. Photo: AFP
Chen Zhao
Opinion

Opinion

Chen Zhao

A US-China trade deal won’t be a win for global markets if Beijing shifts its trade surplus to other countries

  • Imagine what happens if China commits to wiping out its share of the US’ trade deficit – a chain reaction of stronger US dollar, higher US interest rates, and a redistribution of Chinese imports could bring pain to the rest of the world
Chen Zhao

Chen Zhao  

Published: 1:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

China's Vice-Premier Liu He poses for a photo with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing on March 28. Ongoing negotiations between the US and China are reportedly nearing their end, with the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping signing a trade deal with US President Donald Trump floated for June. Photo: AFP
China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

The ‘big dumb guy’ and why a China trade deal will be a flop

  • Watching the US inch toward a watered-down trade agreement is like watching the big dumb guy reach for a doorknob in a horror movie
  • You scream – “Don’t open that door!” – but you know he’s going to open it and a guy with an axe on the other side is going to do what guys with axes do
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell  

Published: 5:23pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:19pm, 27 Apr, 2019

China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
