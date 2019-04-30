Hyundai Motor vehicles bound for export await shipment at a port near Hyundai’s plant in Ulsan, South Korea, on January 22. Short on natural resources of its own, South Korea’s economy is heavily dependent on exports, making its economy particularly susceptible to changes in its trading partners. Photo: Bloomberg
China's Vice-Premier Liu He poses for a photo with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Beijing on March 28. Ongoing negotiations between the US and China are reportedly nearing their end, with the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping signing a trade deal with US President Donald Trump floated for June. Photo: AFP
