Investors watch an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on March 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
Liu Shijin is the deputy head of the China Development Research Foundation and a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy advisory committee. Photo: Reuters
China needs deeper reform rather than more economic stimulus, central bank adviser says
- Deputy head of Development Research Foundation Liu Shijin says changes are needed to ensure China can avoid the middle-income trap
- China’s gross domestic product grew 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, beating expectations as hopes of a trade deal with the United States increase
