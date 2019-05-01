Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
China’s powerful navy has a challenge on its hands –persuading others it is to be used for peace
- Under Xi Jinping’s stewardship, China has overhauled the navy and overtaken the US in the number of vessels launched yearly. But instead of focusing on the goal of building an invincible armada, China should convince the world of its peaceful intentions
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, on November 20, 2018. Xi’s two-day state visit was the first by a Chinese leader in 13 years. Photo: AP
Tim Collard
As the South China Sea dispute heats up, China must not belittle Duterte’s hand of friendship
- To peacefully coexist with its neighbours in Southeast Asia, China should not browbeat them into submission, even if it is in a position to do so. Snubbing the Philippine president’s friendly overtures would send the wrong message
