Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump meets Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Stephen Roach
Donald Trump’s case against China is deeply flawed and ignores weaknesses in the American economy
- The US narrative on China – from the trade deficit to intellectual property theft to support for state-owned enterprises – rests on shaky foundations and does not account for America’s macroeconomic shortcomings
TOP PICKS
US President Donald Trump meets Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
On Balance by Robert Delaney
As the US ramps up accusations, China stops appealing to ‘the feelings’ of its people and gets to work on alliances
- US attacks on Beijing are reaching a crescendo, so China is moving from its standard emotional appeals and towards reason-based appeals to a global audience
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.