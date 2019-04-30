Channels

US President Donald Trump meets Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on February 22, 2019. Photo: AFP
Stephen Roach
Opinion

Opinion

Donald Trump’s case against China is deeply flawed and ignores weaknesses in the American economy

  • The US narrative on China – from the trade deficit to intellectual property theft to support for state-owned enterprises – rests on shaky foundations and does not account for America’s macroeconomic shortcomings
Published: 5:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

As the US ramps up accusations, China stops appealing to ‘the feelings’ of its people and gets to work on alliances

  • US attacks on Beijing are reaching a crescendo, so China is moving from its standard emotional appeals and towards reason-based appeals to a global audience
Published: 3:00am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:40am, 30 Apr, 2019

