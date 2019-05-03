Channels

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Even though the euro zone beat expectations in the first quarter, its growth was still far below that of the US. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

The US is still outperforming its competitors in global markets, but a rising dollar and the prospect of Donald Trump being re-elected could change that

  • The US economy has far outgrown other developed economies, especially Japan and Europe. The strength of the dollar is concerning, though, as is President Donald Trump’s fiscal stewardship
Published: 1:00am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:57am, 3 May, 2019

Investors talk at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 20, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Business

China and Hong Kong markets sink on fear of US dollar strength, Beijing scaling back stimulus

  • Shanghai Composite Index suffers biggest decline in nearly 7 weeks
  • Are markets entering a period of correction? Some analysts think so
Topic |   China stock market
Published: 6:31pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:31pm, 25 Apr, 2019

