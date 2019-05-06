Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A peony-studded wall map of the belt and road countries is displayed at a horticultural exhibition at the Beijing Expo on April 29. Some analysts believe infrastructure is key to driving growth. Photo: Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Belt and road bonds are poised to make a splash as investors eye infrastructure gains

  • With returns on equity uncertain in a challenging global economy, China’s massive project will propel infrastructure to become the next red-hot asset class for investors
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 3:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A peony-studded wall map of the belt and road countries is displayed at a horticultural exhibition at the Beijing Expo on April 29. Some analysts believe infrastructure is key to driving growth. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese-built railway line in Ethiopia. Last week the east African country said China had agreed to write off interest owed on loans. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Why China’s belt and road loans may not be the debt trap other countries fear

  • Study by US-based Rhodium Group finds only one confirmed case of asset seizure and says Beijing is more likely to renegotiate burdensome debts
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 8:30pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:23am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese-built railway line in Ethiopia. Last week the east African country said China had agreed to write off interest owed on loans. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.