Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a press conference at the end of a European Union-China summit at the European Council in Brussels on April 9. China is unlikely to cut a trade deal with the US that will not be extended its other trading partners. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Hold the champagne, Mr Trump. China isn’t about to give the US a preferential trade deal

  • Trump’s tariff war is harder to win than he claimed. Studies have found that the US economy is paying the costs of his tariffs. Meanwhile, China’s overtures to other trade partners suggest it won’t cut a preferential deal with the US
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 9:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 6 May, 2019

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a press conference at the end of a European Union-China summit at the European Council in Brussels on April 9. China is unlikely to cut a trade deal with the US that will not be extended its other trading partners. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

The ‘big dumb guy’ and why a China trade deal will be a flop

  • Watching the US inch toward a watered-down trade agreement is like watching the big dumb guy reach for a doorknob in a horror movie
  • You scream – “Don’t open that door!” – but you know he’s going to open it and a guy with an axe on the other side is going to do what guys with axes do
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell  

Published: 5:23pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:19pm, 27 Apr, 2019

China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
