Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post
Chinese teenager Sherry Guo’s parents paid US$1.2 million to get her into Yale. So why haven’t they been charged in US college admissions scandal?
- Admissions consultant William ‘Rick’ Singer wrote fake application describing Guo as a top-notch soccer player and bribed US coach to submit it
- Family’s lawyer James Spertus says they were duped by ‘bad actor’ exploiting language barriers and their unfamiliarity with US higher education system
Topic | US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University. Photo: Stan Godlewski via The Washington Post