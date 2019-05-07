Channels

A BJP supporter shouts slogans as he holds up a mask of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Meerut, India, on March 29. Photo: AP
Samir Nazareth
Samir Nazareth

Indian election campaigns have made hate speech and the politics of division the new normal

  • Politicians trading barbs at election time in the early 2000s has evolved into a vicious stridency in public discourse, even among ordinary Indians, that hinges on identity politics, fuelled by the right-wing vision of India as a Hindu nation
Published: 10:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 7 May, 2019

Can anyone challenge Narendra Modi’s immense charisma and huge following? Photo: Business Today India
Karim Raslan
In India’s elections, if not Modi, who?

  • The question has been repeated so often by the incumbent prime minister’s supporters that it has become a catchphrase to rebuke the opposition
  • Thanks to the election campaign’s quasi-presidential nature, many wonder who could challenge his immense charisma and huge following
Published: 8:30pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 Apr, 2019

