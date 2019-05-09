Channels

An electric delivery vehicle drives past a banner with a government slogan in Beijing. China is introducing stimulus measures to stabilise the financial system and help financially troubled local governments, but not to restart the economy. Photo: Reuters
Andy Xie
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Andy Xie

China plays a waiting game on the economy – and bets everything on the belt and road plan

  • China's stimulus measures have stabilised the financial system and helped struggling local governments, rather than kick-started another growth cycle
  • Expect similar measures in the coming years, as Beijing seeks to maintain stability while exporting its economic model via the belt and road initiative
Andy Xie

Andy Xie  

Published: 10:25am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 10:25am, 9 May, 2019

An electric delivery vehicle drives past a banner with a government slogan in Beijing. China is introducing stimulus measures to stabilise the financial system and help financially troubled local governments, but not to restart the economy. Photo: Reuters
Employees arrange bottles of baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou province in December 2017. The baijiu business took a hit following the initiation of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crackdown in 2012 but has since rebounded and brewers are now looking beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

China's massive market means big business for baijiu and Kweichow Moutai. The belt and road may take them even further

  • With China sending its money, workers and influence abroad, the baijiu brands that have benefited from its massive market alone may get yet another big boost
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 8:45am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 4 May, 2019

Employees arrange bottles of baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou province in December 2017. The baijiu business took a hit following the initiation of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crackdown in 2012 but has since rebounded and brewers are now looking beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
