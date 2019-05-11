A keeper pets a Przewalski’s horse at the West Lake national nature reserve area near Xihu, in northwestern China’s Gansu province, in May 2013. Once classed as extinct in the wild, the horses, named after a Russian officer and explorer who spotted them around 1880, bear a striking resemblance to those depicted in European cave paintings, with short necks, spiky manes and a yellow hue. Photo: AFP
