The currency market envisages that a renewed yuan weakness against the US dollar will be sustained rather than fleeting. Photo: Reuters
The currency market envisages that a renewed yuan weakness against the US dollar will be sustained rather than fleeting. Photo: Reuters
Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, arrives for the European Union-China high-level economic dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 25, 2018. With its centrally planned economy, China could ensure closer integration between monetary policy and government objectives. Photo: Reuters
Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, arrives for the European Union-China high-level economic dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 25, 2018. With its centrally planned economy, China could ensure closer integration between monetary policy and government objectives. Photo: Reuters