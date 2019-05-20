Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Brian P. Klein
China’s pain on trade with the US will fast become Mexico, India and Southeast Asia’s gain
- The impact of US tariffs on Chinese imports is already showing up in trade data, with Chinese manufacturers losing market share in top US sectors. American companies facing difficulties in China could look to India for opportunities instead
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
Ignore the bravado, a US-China trade deal is still possible. But it’ll take a Xi-Trump one-on-one
- Tough talk after latest setback looks like a negotiating tactic
- Next window for a breakthrough is at the G20 summit in Japan
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.