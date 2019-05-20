The Hong Kong high speed rail station in West Kowloon. Despite the controversy over its birth, the co-location arrangement for immigration facilities works smoothly. Photo: Roy Issa
Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai (centre, right) talks to pro-Beijing lawmaker Abraham Razack at a meeting last Saturday that descended into chaos at the Legislative Council. Photo: AP
