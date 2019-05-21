The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group en route to the Persian Gulf on May 9. Photo: AP
The USS Blue Ridge, flagship of the US 7th fleet, anchored off Manila Bay in the Philippines for a routine port call on March 13. Under the new calculus, if the Philippine military were attacked by Chinese militia — essentially fishing boats backed by coastguard vessels — the treaty-bound US would be obligated to strike back. Photo: AP
