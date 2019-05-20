Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 15. Photo: AP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The US will lose badly in the trade war with China and imperil the world economy if both countries don't cooperate

  • US imports into China are down much more dramatically than China's exports to the US. China has also sold more Treasury bonds in March, putting pressure on the already large US fiscal deficit
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 20 May, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 15. Photo: AP
Beef and pork stalls out of stock at Hong Kong's Kowloon City Market on 15 May 2019 as they have been out of supplies due to African swine fever case. Hong Kong gets most of its food supplies from mainland China. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
Commodities

China scrapped import shipment of American pork in the biggest cancellation in more than a year as US-China trade war escalated

  • Prior to the trade war, China and Hong Kong combined were the second largest export market for US pork
Topic | US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:44am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 17 May, 2019

Beef and pork stalls out of stock at Hong Kong’s Kowloon City Market on 15 May 2019 as they have been out of supplies due to African swine fever case. Hong Kong gets most of its food supplies from mainland China. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
