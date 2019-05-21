Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Tom Plate
How new-found trust between the Vatican and Beijing should inspire Chinese and US trade negotiators
- The Vatican’s chief negotiator in China has spoken of how building trust between the two sides involves avoiding doctrinal positions in favour of solving practical problems. China and the US might take a leaf out of the cardinal’s book
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
A steel plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Abacus by Tom Holland
US-China trade war: here are Beijing’s options – and not one looks any good
- Hit by a hike in US tariffs China could: respond with equal tariffs (impossible); dump US Treasury bonds (ineffective and impractical); let the yuan weaken (expensive)
- Or it could give in to Trump and lose face (for Xi, unthinkable)
TOP PICKS
A steel plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.