Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Tom Plate

How new-found trust between the Vatican and Beijing should inspire Chinese and US trade negotiators

  • The Vatican’s chief negotiator in China has spoken of how building trust between the two sides involves avoiding doctrinal positions in favour of solving practical problems. China and the US might take a leaf out of the cardinal’s book
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Published: 1:00am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:56am, 21 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
A steel plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
Tom Holland
US-China trade war: here are Beijing’s options – and not one looks any good

  • Hit by a hike in US tariffs China could: respond with equal tariffs (impossible); dump US Treasury bonds (ineffective and impractical); let the yuan weaken (expensive)
  • Or it could give in to Trump and lose face (for Xi, unthinkable)
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 11:00am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 19 May, 2019

A steel plant in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. Photo: Reuters
