Residential and commercial buildings are seen in the Luohu district of Shenzhen. China’s commercial real estate market continues to soar despite setbacks in the broader economy, and the Greater Bay Area looks likely to continue this trend in Shenzhen and other parts of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Unmoved by trade war escalations, China’s commercial real estate market outperforms competitors

  • Asset turnover, the Greater Bay Area and Beijing’s economic stimulus have all helped China’s real estate market defy global trends and the broad slowdown in its own economy
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 2:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 20 May, 2019

People walk along a footbridge at West Kowloon with the skyline of Hong Kong Island in the background. On May 2, the city revealed a growth rate of just 0.5 per cent. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Fear not, Hong Kong: trade talks, monetary loosening and the Greater Bay Area point to better times for the economy

  • Despite the worst quarterly results in 10 years, the Hong Kong economy is well positioned for a rebound, especially if the trade war ends soon
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Published: 11:36am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 7 May, 2019

