Residential and commercial buildings are seen in the Luohu district of Shenzhen. China’s commercial real estate market continues to soar despite setbacks in the broader economy, and the Greater Bay Area looks likely to continue this trend in Shenzhen and other parts of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
Residential and commercial buildings are seen in the Luohu district of Shenzhen. China’s commercial real estate market continues to soar despite setbacks in the broader economy, and the Greater Bay Area looks likely to continue this trend in Shenzhen and other parts of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
People walk along a footbridge at West Kowloon with the skyline of Hong Kong Island in the background. On May 2, the city revealed a growth rate of just 0.5 per cent. Photo: AFP
People walk along a footbridge at West Kowloon with the skyline of Hong Kong Island in the background. On May 2, the city revealed a growth rate of just 0.5 per cent. Photo: AFP