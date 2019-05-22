The United States and China have not just been engaged in a trade war, it is also a contest between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, testing their political will, strength and credibility.
When Xi told Trump that China and the US had “a thousand reasons to make the US-China relationship a success, and not a single reason to break it”, at their first summit meeting two years ago, the Communist Party chief might have been trying to emphasise the paramount importance of US-China relations to the two leaders’ own personal interests as well as to that of their countries.
The US has the upper hand, as it was Trump who first initiated and then steadily escalated the tariff war.
While Trump might use scare tactics in an effort to gain maximum leverage, he knows well that there will be no winner of this trade war, whether in terms of either country or their leaders.
Xi knows this, too. Thus, neither Trump nor Xi can allow themselves to be seen as the chief culprits of a full-blown trade war, which will significantly impact international trade and the global economy. Instead, a successful deal would earn them political points and serve their best interests.
The current wrangles with the US are already seen as the biggest setback in China’s foreign relations since before Nixon’s trip to China in 1972. How to manage what is called the world’s most complicated and significant bilateral relationship will be a real test of Xi’s capabilities.
Thus, even if Washington and Beijing reach a deal to end the year-long tariff war, it will hardly be the season finale in the series of “The US-China wars on anything and everything”.
Cary Huang is a veteran China affairs columnist, having written on this topic since early 1990s
Countries throughout Southeast Asia have also increased their market share in other top China categories. Vietnam has tripled its sales of apparel and textiles (non-wool or cotton) to nearly US$7 billion from US$2.25 billion in 2010. Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are also gaining on Chinese firms’ sales of computer accessories.
Chinese firms still account for half of all US imports of computer accessories, but other competitors are picking up significant market share. Collectively Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Mexico captured 28 per cent of this US import sector, up from 15 per cent at the beginning of the decade.
India, too, is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits of shifting supply chains and its growing domestic market. According to the International Monetary Fund, India is already the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to hit nearly 8 per cent in 2024, up from 7.1 per cent in 2018.
Gems have dominated exports to the US, but several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, in southeast India, are now home to mobile phone manufacturing plants. India’s cellphone exports to the US remain extremely small at present, but increases in capacity, rising skill levels and comparably lower wage costs that supply the booming domestic market may support export-oriented growth in the future.
Support for economic reform is being fostered by the US business community in India. In marked contrast, the business community in China, a long-time buffer to Washington trade hawks, have begun to sour on Beijing’s promises of change.
Even for China’s industries of the future, carving out a sustainable portion of US imports will be difficult
What the tariff fight now represents is a fundamental shift in the trading relationship. China’s pain is a gain for other countries eager to fill the import gap. This shift may turn into a structural change that will be extremely difficult to reverse. As threats rise from both sides of the Pacific, it may already be too late.
Brian P. Klein, a former US diplomat, is the founder and CEO of Decision Analytics, a NYC-based strategic advisory and political risk firm