Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping know it's in their own best interests to end the trade war

  • With the US facing other foreign policy challenges, Trump cannot afford a protracted trade war that hurts his political base. Meanwhile, Xi has built his reputation on his statesmanship and must preserve China's most significant bilateral relationship
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 1:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 22 May, 2019

The United States and China have not just been engaged in a trade war, it is also a contest between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, testing their political will, strength and credibility.

When Xi told Trump that China and the US had “a thousand reasons to make the US-China relationship a success, and not a single reason to break it”, at their first summit meeting two years ago, the Communist Party chief might have been trying to emphasise the paramount importance of US-China relations to the two leaders’ own personal interests as well as to that of their countries.

The
dramatic events
of the past few weeks might suggest the conflict is developing differently than had been anticipated. Trump’s abrupt moves to impose tariffs on virtually
all imports
from China and to
ban
Chinese telecom giant Huawei and its 5G technology might signal the beginning of an end game.
Ultimately, however, the trade negotiations are being driven by the two leaders’ political interests as they are the true chief negotiators of the talks. This is why hope for a trade deal
remains alive
as long as both leaders continue to talk. There is still optimism that Trump and Xi
will meet
at the G20 summit in Osaka from June 28 to 29. Their
encounter
at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in December was a big step towards reaching
a truce
in the trade war and the resumption of talks.
Trump’s frequent claim of
friendship
with Xi and his
praise
for Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the country’s lead trade negotiator, might imply that a sudden agreement is still possible.

The US has the upper hand, as it was Trump who first initiated and then steadily escalated the tariff war.

While Trump might use scare tactics in an effort to gain maximum leverage, he knows well that there will be no winner of this trade war, whether in terms of either country or their leaders.

Xi knows this, too. Thus, neither Trump nor Xi can allow themselves to be seen as the chief culprits of a full-blown trade war, which will significantly impact international trade and the global economy. Instead, a successful deal would earn them political points and serve their best interests.

First, for Trump, a trade deal with China will be crucial to his
re-election bid
in 2020 and must come before the end of the year when campaigning will begin in earnest. A protracted trade war will particularly undermine his crucial support base in the
swing states
that voted for him against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Second, the White House is already facing significant foreign policy challenges, from
Venezuela
to
Iran
and
North Korea
. Trump would not be able to swallow another major diplomatic collapse following the
failure
of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February.
President Donald Trump waves to his supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 5, 2018. Photo: AP
Meanwhile, China can hardly desire a full-blown trade war, given that its
growth outlook
is gloomier than at any time in recent memory.
Xi cannot completely ignore China’s complicated internal ruling dynamics, even though he is the country’s most
powerful leader
in decades. As he has built his image on being a visionary and capable statesman, Xi cannot afford a failure in managing a bilateral relationship that has benefited China more than any other.

The current wrangles with the US are already seen as the biggest setback in China’s foreign relations since before Nixon’s trip to China in 1972. How to manage what is called the world’s most complicated and significant bilateral relationship will be a real test of Xi’s capabilities.

Attendees pick up copies of a book on the governance of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the media centre at the Second Belt and Road Forum In Beijing on April 26, 2019. The Belt and Road Initiative, a push for China-backed road, port and rail-building projects across the developing world, is one of Xi's signature foreign policy projects. Photo: AP
However, despite the Trump and Xi’s common interest in maintaining smooth relations, hardening political stances due to the trade war are likely to spread to different aspects of the US-China relationship as the two powers disagree on everything from
maritime rights
in the South and East China seas to
Taiwan
, human rights, and regional and global security.

Thus, even if Washington and Beijing reach a deal to end the year-long tariff war, it will hardly be the season finale in the series of “The US-China wars on anything and everything”.

 Cary Huang is a veteran China affairs columnist, having written on this topic since early 1990s

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Brian P. Klein
Opinion

Opinion

Brian P. Klein

China's pain on trade with the US will fast become Mexico, India and Southeast Asia's gain

  • The impact of US tariffs on Chinese imports is already showing up in trade data, with Chinese manufacturers losing market share in top US sectors. American companies facing difficulties in China could look to India for opportunities instead
Brian P. Klein

Brian P. Klein  

Published: 3:00am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 20 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
China’s position as top US trade partner and largest source of American imports may be over as other economies gain from Beijing’s tariff troubles. Mexico and countries across Southeast Asia have already seen their percentage of US imports rise as China’s declines. This change will only accelerate as the trade war continues, and as of now there’s little reason to think it won’t go on for an extended period. If US President Donald Trump raises tariffs on all Chinese imports, as he’s
threatened
to do, bilateral trade may never be the same.
Shifting trends are already showing up in the trade data. While China continues to be a top source of US imports, sales in the first quarter of 2019 have dropped 14 per cent to US$106 billion from US$123 billion during the same three-month period last year, according to
US Census data
. This is despite the US dollar strengthening against the Chinese yuan, making Chinese imports even cheaper. Mexico, the No 2 source of US imports, had the largest quarterly gains.
Over the past decade, Chinese manufacturers have also lost market share in four out of its seven top US sectors, including computers, apparel, toys and furniture. Mexico’s share of the lucrative US computer segment grew to 32 per cent in 2018, from only 21 per cent in 2010. The recently negotiated US-Mexico-Canada
trade agreement
gives Mexican firms an even stronger advantage after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports.
Countries throughout Southeast Asia have also increased their market share in other top China categories. Vietnam has tripled its sales of apparel and textiles (non-wool or cotton) to nearly US$7 billion from US$2.25 billion in 2010. Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are also gaining on Chinese firms’ sales of computer accessories.

Chinese firms still account for half of all US imports of computer accessories, but other competitors are picking up significant market share. Collectively Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Mexico captured 28 per cent of this US import sector, up from 15 per cent at the beginning of the decade.

These increases occurred despite Trump
abandoning
the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement meant to eliminate tariffs among participating countries, which would have accelerated imports from Vietnam even faster.

India, too, is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits of shifting supply chains and its growing domestic market. According to the International Monetary Fund, India is already the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to hit nearly 8 per cent in 2024, up from 7.1 per cent in 2018.

Gems have dominated exports to the US, but several Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, in southeast India, are now home to mobile phone manufacturing plants. India’s cellphone exports to the US remain extremely small at present, but increases in capacity, rising skill levels and comparably lower wage costs that supply the booming domestic market may support export-oriented growth in the future.

India’s infrastructure projects are also expanding, providing US companies facing difficulties in China with new opportunities. Several cities are being built from the ground up, including
Amaravati
, the recently established capital of Andhra Pradesh. These projects feature green architecture, smart city technology, alternative energy and large-scale construction of residential and commercial buildings. The World Economic Forum estimates that the automotive and electronics industries in the state alone could present a
US$5 billion
opportunity.
The capital is one of several new developments in the world’s second most populous country and is emblematic of India’s economic rise as China’s own infrastructure spending comes under pressure. That’s good news for US construction equipment makers that have been caught up in China’s latest
US$60 billion
of retaliatory tariffs.
Construction has begun on the city of Amaravati, the new capital of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Difficulties, of course, litter the road to India becoming a global economic powerhouse. Fractious domestic politics, something single-party China has largely avoided, hobbled India’s potential for decades. Ports, road, rail and power currently lag more developed economies in the region. And the Trump administration has targeted India’s
excessive tariffs
on many US goods, opening up a possible new front in what is becoming his global war on trade.

Support for economic reform is being fostered by the US business community in India. In marked contrast, the business community in China, a long-time buffer to Washington trade hawks, have begun to sour on Beijing’s promises of change.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China noted in its 2019 report that for the first time US business sentiment
has turned
from “cautiously optimistic” to “cautiously pessimistic”. That’s a sea change from years of rosy-viewed survey results.

Even for China’s industries of the future, carving out a sustainable portion of US imports will be difficult

For years they avoided confrontation over policies favouring Chinese domestic companies and forced
technology transfer
. They accepted short-term losses with the hopes of even greater profits in the future, all while dissuading the US government from more forcefully confronting China. Some now privately support Trump’s efforts to forge a more level playing field, though opposition to tariffs as the tool remains.
Domestic changes to China’s economy also make reclaiming lost market share among US imports increasingly difficult. Central planners in Beijing readily accepted that
higher
domestic wages would force low-end manufacturing out of the country. Those jobs left and won’t be returning, much as they did for Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, which no longer make the vast majority of plastic toys and clothing for export.
Employees work on the production line of clothes for export at a factory in Xiayi county in China’s central Henan province in August 2018. Photo: AFP
Even for China’s industries of the future, carving out a sustainable portion of US imports will be difficult. Distrust over expansive intellectual property theft will remain
a concern
over Chinese hi-tech products like networking equipment, artificial intelligence and biotechnology, the principal areas targeted for future growth.

What the tariff fight now represents is a fundamental shift in the trading relationship. China’s pain is a gain for other countries eager to fill the import gap. This shift may turn into a structural change that will be extremely difficult to reverse. As threats rise from both sides of the Pacific, it may already be too late.

Brian P. Klein, a former US diplomat, is the founder and CEO of Decision Analytics, a NYC-based strategic advisory and political risk firm

