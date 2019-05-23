Trader Thomas Ferrigno works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 17, 2019. The current level of asset prices does not reflect the increasing probability of a protracted trade war. Photo: AP
Trader Thomas Ferrigno works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 17, 2019. The current level of asset prices does not reflect the increasing probability of a protracted trade war. Photo: AP
A man holds up a sign featuring an altered Google logo during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Washington in December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
A man holds up a sign featuring an altered Google logo during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Washington in December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg