Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province. Economic data suggests Chinese investor sentiment has been affected not just by the trade war, but also by changing expectations of policy stimulus. Photo: Reuters
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

Even a trade war deal with the US won’t be a cure-all for China’s economy and stock market

  • A close look at the Shanghai benchmark index reveals investors were already less bullish before the latest trade war flare-up. Chinese investor sentiment is also closely linked to whether the central bank will take further stimulus measures
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz  

Published: 11:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province. Economic data suggests Chinese investor sentiment has been affected not just by the trade war, but also by changing expectations of policy stimulus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Investors watch an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on March 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

Chinese stock market’s fast and furious April was rooted in fear of a monetary policy turn

  • While China’s central bank has denied that a big monetary policy change is in the offing, recent signals suggest an era of accommodative policy is at an end
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Published: 1:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 3:38am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investors watch an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on March 20. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.