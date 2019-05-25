Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers dredged sand to reclaim land for Hong Kong Disneyland in the early 2000s. Photo: Handout
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

From the third runway to Lantau Tomorrow, Hong Kong’s ambition to build has one snag – the world is running out of sand

  • Our increasingly urban world is now using sand and gravel faster than they can be replenished naturally. The recent problems in building the Hong Kong airport’s third runway due to a delay in sand supply illustrates the challenge to come
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 7:00am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers dredged sand to reclaim land for Hong Kong Disneyland in the early 2000s. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A lack of sand supplies for reclamation has hindered work in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

Why Singapore thinks dykes could be answer on reclamation – and how Hong Kong can benefit after severe shortage of sand

  • National development minister Lawrence Wong says Singapore is looking at new ways of doing reclamation
  • Reclamation work for Hong Kong’s third runway delayed for four months after sand supplies from mainland China dried up
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 11:02pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 1:02pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A lack of sand supplies for reclamation has hindered work in Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.