US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives to play golf at the Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on May 26. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he arrives to play golf at the Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on May 26. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
The spoils of trade war: Asia’s winners and losers in US-China clash
- Tiger economies like Hong Kong will feel bite from trade war, but as US tariffs push up cost of Chinese products, Asia’s low-cost manufacturers stand to gain
- Still, it’s a fleeting victory – in the long term, everyone’s a loser
Topic | US-China trade war
Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP