Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell continues to come under pressure from US President Donald Trump, who now says interest rates and stimulus measures should match Beijing’s moves during the trade war. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Why the Fed, and central banks in China, Europe and Japan should work together on rate cuts to stop the global economic rot

  • It can stonewall, but ultimately the US central bank will have to respond to economic conditions by lowering interest rates
  • Other major economies have a similar need for stimulus, so this should be a chance for global policy coordination
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 2:30pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 27 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump knows his China trade agenda provides a strong campaign platform into next year’s election. Photo: EPA-EFE
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Donald Trump’s trade and tech wars with China take a sinister turn, endangering the global economy

  • Increasingly, the Trump administration’s trade war is not about tariffs but about keeping China in its place, regardless of the costs to US companies and consumers – and the world. The trade conflict is heading in a dangerous new direction
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 4:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 27 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump knows his China trade agenda provides a strong campaign platform into next year's election. Photo: EPA-EFE
