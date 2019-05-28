Channels

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (second right) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on March 29 with (from the left) US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang. Photo: AP
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

In the trade war with the US, China should fight smart – and weakening the yuan or selling its US Treasury notes wouldn’t help

  • Should Beijing weaponise the yuan or offload its US Treasury holdings to retaliate against Washington? Probably not. Such measures either make no economic sense or might backfire on China
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Published: 2:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Lawrence J. Lau
Opinion

Opinion

Lawrence J. Lau

How China can shrug off the impact of the US trade war on its economy and improve the lives of its citizens

  • China can stomach the cost to its GDP of even all its exports to the US being halted if it takes steps to boost domestic demand
  • Investment in public goods such as environmental protection, education and health care could serve this purpose
Lawrence J. Lau

Lawrence J. Lau  

Published: 3:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:39am, 24 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
