Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stephen Roach
Why Donald Trump can’t make America great again by replicating Ronald Reagan’s script

  • Unlike Reagan who targeted Japan in the 1980s, Trump – who seeks to make China a scapegoat – has inherited a US economy with a chronically low savings rate and that is much more globally integrated
  • Without the US raising national saving, trade will simply shift from China to other countries
Published: 3:00am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 3:31am, 29 May, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
The grave threat to US civilisation is not China, but climate change

  • For its own profit, the Trump administration wants to downplay the challenge of global warming, and flooding the media with dire warnings about China is one way to distract voters
Published: 1:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 3:58am, 28 May, 2019

