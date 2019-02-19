Pedestrians in Beijing. China may be hoping for an early breakthrough on a trade settlement with Washington, but this misses the point. It is the domestic economy that is most at risk and where more of China’s attention is needed. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians in Beijing. China may be hoping for an early breakthrough on a trade settlement with Washington, but this misses the point. It is the domestic economy that is most at risk and where more of China’s attention is needed. Photo: Bloomberg
Analysts say that while optimism is rising about the prospects for trade talks between the US and China, smaller Asian economies must prepare for more turbulence. Photo: Xinhua
How could a sharp slowdown in China affect growth prospects for the rest of Asia?
- Uncertainty is the only certainty for economies until US and China declare trade peace
- Latest data shows only Malaysia has coped with recent pressures
Topic | China economy
Analysts say that while optimism is rising about the prospects for trade talks between the US and China, smaller Asian economies must prepare for more turbulence. Photo: Xinhua