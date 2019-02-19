Channels

Pedestrians in Beijing. China may be hoping for an early breakthrough on a trade settlement with Washington, but this misses the point. It is the domestic economy that is most at risk and where more of China’s attention is needed. Photo: Bloomberg
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

It’s time for China to be honest about the poor shape of its economy

  • The comforting numbers, rose-tinted projections and all-round positive spin that Beijing has been feeding the public have to stop. The Chinese economy is in trouble and policymakers must take radical action to stop the rot
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 7:04am

Analysts say that while optimism is rising about the prospects for trade talks between the US and China, smaller Asian economies must prepare for more turbulence. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

How could a sharp slowdown in China affect growth prospects for the rest of Asia?

  • Uncertainty is the only certainty for economies until US and China declare trade peace
  • Latest data shows only Malaysia has coped with recent pressures
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: Saturday, 16 Feb, 2019 10:34pm

