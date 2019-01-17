For a snapshot of financial market anxiety about a global economic slowdown, look no further than the performance of the Dax, Germany’s benchmark stock market index, on Tuesday.

In early morning trading, the gauge shot up in response to Beijing’s pledge of deeper tax cuts as part of its efforts to stimulate China’s economy. As exports account for more than 47 per cent of Germany’s gross domestic product, a recovery in China – Germany’s biggest trading partner outside the euro zone – is crucial to the country’s economic prospects.

But when data published later in the morning showed Germany’s own economy had grown by just 1.5 per cent last year, the weakest rate in five years, the Dax tumbled again. It had already lost 16.5 per cent since mid-May last year.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy and the world’s fourth-biggest, is getting the worst of both worlds. China’s economic slowdown has helped hurt demand for Germany’s exports, with new orders last month suffering the sharpest fall in six years, according to IHS Markit, a data provider. Meanwhile, the German car industry, a mainstay of the country’s economy, has been forced to slow production due to delays in meeting the EU’s new emissions standards, dragging down industrial output over the past several months.

Germany’s woes are driving a slowdown across the entire euro zone, whose economy is expanding at its slowest pace in four years, according to data from IHS Markit last month. France has been hit by the “yellow vest” protests over declining living standards, while Italy, whose new populist government is at daggers drawn with the European Commission, is on the verge of a recession.

Although fears about China’s slowdown have figured more prominently in market commentary of late – partly because of a belief among many investors that a deteriorating economy makes more aggressive stimulus measures more likely – the problems in Europe are, in many respects, more troubling given the extreme bearishness towards the region and the number of large economies experiencing severe difficulties.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest fund manager survey, published on Tuesday, investors have been reducing their allocation to euro-zone stocks since the last quarter of 2017, and now have the biggest underweight position in the asset class since August 2012. Emerging markets, by contrast, are the most popular region among those surveyed, mainly because of attractive stock valuations.

The euro zone is particularly at risk because of the awkward position the European Central Bank now finds itself in. While China’s policymakers are at least responding to the slowdown with more growth-supportive measures, Europe’s central bank has ended its four-year quantitative easing programme despite mounting evidence that the bloc’s economy is slowing. Gavekal, a Hong Kong-based advisory firm, argues that “the situation is reminiscent of July 2008, when amid an imploding US mortgage market, the ECB responded to inflation concerns by hiking interest rates”.

Although the comparison is not entirely apt, given the absence of a financial crisis and the strong pickup in wage growth across the euro zone, the ECB is in danger of making a policy mistake. Investors who have been fretting about the normalisation of monetary policy in the United States, which is still growing briskly, should be far more concerned about the withdrawal of stimulus in the euro zone, whose economy is much weaker.

Europe’s problems are exacerbated by the turmoil surrounding Britain’s impending departure from the European Union. On Tuesday, the British Parliament emphatically rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit withdrawal agreement, precipitating an even deeper crisis with little more than two months left before Britain is due to leave the bloc.

While investors believe that the chaos in British politics makes it more likely that Brexit will be delayed, or that a second referendum on Britain’s relationship with the EU will be held, there is a significant risk that a prolonged impasse might take its toll on an already vulnerable euro zone. A second plebiscite could embolden nationalist and populist parties in other European countries, particularly Italy, where support for euro-zone membership is the lowest among Europe’s major economies.

An economic slowdown and political instability augur ill for Europe’s shaky monetary union. Much-needed reforms to prevent a repeat of the crisis that nearly tore the bloc apart in 2011 and 2012 have been shelved due to fierce resistance to further integration. In May, European parliament elections will take place which are likely to result in strong gains for anti-establishment parties.

If investors were not so bearish on Europe, all these problems would not be as acute as they are today. While China’s economic woes are an increasing source of concern, it could well be Europe’s that prove more consequential for markets in the coming months.

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory