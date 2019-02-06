While the market is trying its best to guess how many cuts in the reserve ratio requirement to expect in China this year, the Chinese central bank has managed to tweak its strategy. Facing the pressure of a slowdown in the Chinese economy and dissatisfaction among corporations, especially private firms, the People’s Bank of China rolled out two new monetary policy instruments in late January.

On January 23, the Chinese central bank deployed its targeted medium-term lending facility for the first time, with tenors of up to three years and an interest rate that is 15 basis points lower than that on medium-term lending facility loans. The PBOC has stated that the new lending tool is directed at encouraging commercial banks to provide credit support to private and small firms. In other words, it is offering banks a carrot to increase their risk exposure to the private sector.

Just one day later, the PBOC announced the creation of another new instrument, the “central bank bills swap”. The scheme allows financial institutions that own perpetual bank capital bonds to swap them with PBOC bills. The bills have a tenor of up to three years, and financial institutions will still get yields on the perpetual bonds during this period.

Chinese regulators had just given commercial banks the green light to issue perpetual bonds and strengthen their capital positions, so as to encourage them to extend more credit to the economy, especially private companies. With the central bank bills swap, the PBOC is actually providing credit enhancement to facilitate the issuance of perpetual bonds and improve the efficiency of monetary transmission.

While the market may be focusing on whether the new policy tools will be effective in boosting lending to the private sector, what really strikes me is that the new measures reveal a new direction in China’s monetary policy.

The traditional monetary policy approach is that the central bank increases its own balance sheet by injecting liquidity into the interbank market. Typically, the central bank purchases government bonds from commercial banks, giving more cash to the banks, and that eventually leads to more lending. Thus, the banks expand lending to the real economy, and boost real growth. Certainly, there are other ways to ease monetary conditions. For instance, the PBOC would usually lower the amount of cash commercial banks must hold as reserves, thus freeing up liquidity in the banking system.

However, massive liquidity injections have seemingly reached their limits. In China’s case, commercial banks tend to buy more government bonds from the market as they don’t want to bear the risks of lending to small and medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, the banks might lend aggressively to state-owned enterprises, which they believe are implicitly guaranteed by the central government. Even worse, the banks might massively increase their risk exposure to the property market. Clearly, none of this is what the PBOC hopes to achieve.

In fact, there is another obstacle facing commercial banks. Under the deleveraging campaign, most of the banks are short of capital, as a huge amount of assets derived from shadow banking and kept off the balance sheet need to return to the balance sheet. So the banks have limited resources (that is, capital), however much they might want to lend to SMEs. This is why the Chinese regulators allow the banks to issue perpetual bonds to strengthen their capital positions.

Against this backdrop, the PBOC must do something different. The targeted medium-term lending facility is aimed at small companies that are hungry for credit. Meanwhile, the central bank bills swap makes commercial banks’ perpetual bonds more attractive, but the rules are also clear: the banks benefiting from the scheme should support private firms.

From this perspective, the PBOC has moved beyond its traditional approach and is now directly guiding the banks’ lending activities. Although the central bank won’t admit it, there is some “moral hazard” involved, as the credit risks could eventually end up on the PBOC’s balance sheet.

However, putting these theoretical matters aside, one thing is clear above all: the Chinese central bank is moving at full speed to bolster the private sector, and shifting away from its SOE-centric approach of the past few years.

Hao Zhou is senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank