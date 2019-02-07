It appears the “Fed put” – the idea that central banks will prop up asset prices amid financial turmoil – never went away after all. Despite fears that Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, would stay hawkish in the face of a sharp sell-off in financial markets, investors were given the strongest indication last week that this is not the case. The Fed decided to put its interest-rate-hiking campaign on hold, mainly to assess the impact of the global economic slowdown.

As recently as late December, Powell was flagging not only two further rate hikes this year but also a gradual reduction in the size of the central bank’s balance sheet. But policymakers started sounding more dovish after Christmas, and stocks jumped in a rally that has been further fuelled by the Fed’s policy reversal last week.

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index declined more than 9 per cent in December, but has since almost erased that loss. Emerging market assets have performed even better. Buoyed by the recent Fed-induced weakness of the US dollar, the leading MSCI index of emerging market shares has risen 10.5 per cent since January 3. In a note published last Wednesday, JPMorgan said: “A decisively dovish Fed has provided a fresh source of impetus for a bounce in [emerging markets].”

On closer inspection, however, the Fed’s U-turn is cause for concern.

While central banks, especially the most powerful ones, need to be able to change direction quickly if economic and financial conditions suddenly deteriorate, the fact that the Fed reversed course in the space of six weeks casts doubt on its credibility. Nearly all the risks and vulnerabilities Powell cited as reasons for the Fed’s new wait-and-see approach were perfectly apparent in December, when the Fed raised rates for the fourth time in 2018.

This suggests the United States’ central bank may have been swayed by the extreme volatility at the end of last year, and the threat of more turbulence in the coming months. Some investment strategists went so far as to say the Fed had “capitulated” to markets. In a sign of the extent to which bond investors believe that the Fed is still overly optimistic about US growth and inflation, traders are pricing in a 25 per cent probability of a rate cut by the end of 2019, even though Powell left open the possibility of rates rising again if the US economy continues to perform strongly.

A more plausible explanation for the sudden shift in the Fed’s policy stance is mounting concern about China’s economy. While stock markets had already recovered somewhat before the Fed’s meeting last week, the latest batch of economic indicators from China remain bleak. Survey data for both the state-owned and private manufacturing sectors published last week showed output continued to contract last month.

Although the Fed’s statement accompanying its decision to keep rates on hold did not refer to China directly, it emphasised “global economic and financial developments” which, to all intents and purposes, still means China, given the country’s role as a major driver of global growth.

This is not the first time economic weakness in China has been deemed important enough to warrant a pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign. In early 2016, the US central bank, then under Janet Yellen, refrained from tightening policy because of concerns about China’s economy and policy regime. While fears about the country’s financial stability were much more acute three years ago, Powell himself has referred to the period recently as proof that the Fed’s reaction function can change quickly if necessary.

To be sure, the Fed can afford to be patient, given that inflation remains subdued despite the tightness of the US labour market. Yet the fact that the Fed perceives China’s economic woes as worrying enough to justify a policy reversal despite the continued strength of the US’ own economy should alarm investors, particularly given doubts about the scale and effectiveness of stimulus measures in China.

Further caution is called for given that this year’s surge in global stocks also stems from excessive optimism surrounding trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington – while a breakthrough on tariffs is likely, the technology and national security issues at the heart of the conflict will not be resolved any time soon.

While a more dovish Fed may have lifted sentiment, the rally can be traced to policymakers’ increasing concern about China. This gives investors scant reason to cheer.

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory