Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The New York Stock Exchange. Investors’ mounting concerns about America’s economy stem more from confusion than anything else. For every major piece of negative data, there is at least one other indicator suggesting growth is holding up. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Economies in China and Europe are faltering. But where is the US economy heading?

  • While growth in China and the euro zone is clearly slowing, worrying investors, the markets are much less certain about the state of the US economy. Indicators point in different directions, and even the Fed appears unsure
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:03pm

TOP PICKS

The New York Stock Exchange. Investors’ mounting concerns about America’s economy stem more from confusion than anything else. For every major piece of negative data, there is at least one other indicator suggesting growth is holding up. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pedestrians in Beijing. China may be hoping for an early breakthrough on a trade settlement with Washington, but this misses the point. It is the domestic economy that is most at risk and where more of China’s attention is needed. Photo: Bloomberg
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

It’s time for China to be honest about the poor shape of its economy

  • The comforting numbers, rose-tinted projections and all-round positive spin that Beijing has been feeding the public have to stop. The Chinese economy is in trouble and policymakers must take radical action to stop the rot
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 7:04am

TOP PICKS

Pedestrians in Beijing. China may be hoping for an early breakthrough on a trade settlement with Washington, but this misses the point. It is the domestic economy that is most at risk and where more of China’s attention is needed. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.