Top US and Chinese officials, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left, second from bottom) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right, second from bottom), attend the latest round of talks in Washington to try to bridge the chasm between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: AFP
Top US and Chinese officials, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left, second from bottom) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right, second from bottom), attend the latest round of talks in Washington to try to bridge the chasm between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: AFP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens