Top US and Chinese officials, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left, second from bottom) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right, second from bottom), attend the latest round of talks in Washington to try to bridge the chasm between the world’s two largest economies. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

China has a right to its own economic vision. US trade negotiators should remember that

  • The argument for supporting local industry in the face of fierce foreign competition is not unique to the Chinese. In some sectors, such as clean energy, state support might even be desirable. The challenge to China’s industrial policy is not justified
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: Saturday, 23 Feb, 2019 1:04am

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhang Baohui
Opinion

Opinion

Zhang Baohui

A US demand for China to give up its economic model would doom trade talks

  • By insisting that China stop subsidies to state-owned enterprises, among other demands, the US is likely to derail trade negotiations the entire world needs to see succeed. Washington should adopt a longer-term and more flexible approach
Zhang Baohui

Zhang Baohui  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 6:31am

Illustration: Craig Stephens
