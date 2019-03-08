Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bus ushers pose for photos ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 4. The Chinese government will step up tax cuts and increase infrastructure spending to stabilise the sagging economy, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report at the meeting. Photo: AP
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

China’s stimulus plan will lift the economy, just not right away

  • Despite the gloom of a slowdown as the impact of a trade war with the US hits, the raft of policy measures Beijing is taking is boosting market optimism. The strong rally in the stock market may well signal the economic cycle is ready to turn
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 10:43am

TOP PICKS

Bus ushers pose for photos ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 4. The Chinese government will step up tax cuts and increase infrastructure spending to stabilise the sagging economy, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report at the meeting. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A morning view of the Lujiazui area in Pudong, Shanghai. On the bright side, China has had significant economic successes since 2010, albeit on soft issues like poverty alleviation and welfare support that do not make ready headlines. Photo: Xinhua
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

China’s Li Keqiang presents an economy in distress in NPC speech. Is it just growing pains?

  • The lack of an accurate GDP growth figure means the true state of the Chinese economy, now facing its slowest growth in almost 30 years, remains guesswork, heightening worries over debt and unemployment
Richard Harris

Richard Harris  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 10:26pm

TOP PICKS

A morning view of the Lujiazui area in Pudong, Shanghai. On the bright side, China has had significant economic successes since 2010, albeit on soft issues like poverty alleviation and welfare support that do not make ready headlines. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.