Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Tom Plate

Trump’s embattled presidency will take its toll – and not just on America

  • The need to fend off a gathering movement at home to impeach him will no doubt distract the already easily sidetracked Trump from global matters, whether it is North Korean denuclearisation or a trade deal with China
Tom Plate  

Published: 3:01am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:01am, 12 Mar, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
The American flag over gentry cranes at the Long Beach container port in California on March 4, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Donald Trump should know to give up on his trade or currency wars because they are easy to lose and impossible to win

  • Japan could be next on Trump’s hit list for a trade deal, and there may be a currency element in it
  • Any attempt by Team Trump to regulate the yen’s value – or the renminbi for that matter – will prove as futile as it is risky
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 9:04am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:25pm, 10 Mar, 2019

The American flag over gentry cranes at the Long Beach container port in California on March 4, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
