A Nasdaq employee monitors market activity on September 4, 2018, in New York. Amazon became the second publicly traded company to be worth US$1 trillion, hot on the heels of Apple. However, investors’ heavy exposure to the tech sector might pose problems as the US-China conflict intensifies. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Why the US-China tech war spells bigger trouble for investors than the conflict over trade

  With many investors overweight on the sector, which has fuelled the decade-long stock market rally, Trump's focus on technology in his battle with China could hit portfolios hard. However, a sell-off may be what is needed to ease tensions
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 9:30pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 30 May, 2019

A New York Exchange trader blindfolds himself in reference to the film Bird Box on December 31. Both Wall Street and the White House appear to be blind to the greater threat of a possible new global financial crash. Photo: Bloomberg
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Trump is foolish to use US stock market as a weapon in the trade war with China while a real crisis looms

  Trump should realise that the stock market powers the domestic economy to a much greater extent than elsewhere, and a protracted trade war could have a devastating effect amid signs that the next global financial crisis is brewing
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 11:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 May, 2019

