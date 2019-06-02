Channels

The Chinese and Hong Kong flags outside the West Kowloon courts in Sham Shui Po in December 2018. The government’s proposal to amend the city’s extradition laws to allow the transfer of fugitives to mainland China, Macau and Taiwan has sparked heated debate. Photo: Roy Issa
Regina Ip
Opinion

Opinion

Regina Ip

Three reasons Hong Kong’s extradition bill should garner support from foreign governments

  • The Hong Kong government’s proposed changes to the extradition laws would aid the global fight against crime, put the mainland on an equal footing with other jurisdictions the city has agreements with, and expose China to the common law system
Regina Ip

Regina Ip  

Published: 11:30am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 2 Jun, 2019

Secretary for Security John Lee walks past lawmakers protesting against the extradition bill at the Legislative Council building on May 22. Photo: Robert Ng
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

A U-turn on Hong Kong’s extradition law is the only way Carrie Lam can defuse the political crisis

  • The government’s haste in trying to push through the law recalls the crisis over Article 23 in 2003. Now, as then, public fears are justified and must be addressed before any new laws are passed
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Published: 7:00am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 31 May, 2019

