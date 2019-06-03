Channels

President Donald Trump (left) meets Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on January 31, along with key members of the Trump administration, many of whom favour a confrontational approach to China. Photo: AP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

US hawks’ talk of a clash of civilisations is rooted in an intolerance of differences

  • US State Department official Kiron Skinner’s comments on the US-China conflict being between two vastly different civilisations betray a sense of Judeo-Christian superiority and a lack of understanding of the reality of China
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 3:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 3 Jun, 2019

US politicians such as President Donald Trump fail to see the strength that the Chinese can draw from the depths of their soul. Photo: AP
Leslie Fong
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Leslie Fong

Trump’s biggest mistake in US-China trade war: not realising the Chinese will never genuflect again

  • China’s collective memory of a century of humiliation by foreign powers, beginning with the First Opium War, has steeled its resolve
  • American politicians just do not understand the power of national self-esteem that underpins China’s resilience, writes Leslie Fong
Leslie Fong

Leslie Fong  

Published: 11:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:22pm, 1 Jun, 2019

