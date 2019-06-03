Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man walks past a building with an advertisement for Baoshang Bank, in Beijing in September 2018. Management of the bank was taken over by China’s central bank in March to contain its credit risk, authorities said. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

China can still achieve its 6-6.5 per cent growth target – if it acts quickly to resolve the trade war

  • Beijing needs more overall policy loosening and stimulus measures to meet its goal, and Trump’s overzealous implementation of tariffs is China’s chance to prove itself to be a responsible economic power
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 2:00pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man walks past a building with an advertisement for Baoshang Bank, in Beijing in September 2018. Management of the bank was taken over by China’s central bank in March to contain its credit risk, authorities said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province. Economic data suggests Chinese investor sentiment has been affected not just by the trade war, but also by changing expectations of policy stimulus. Photo: Reuters
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

Even a trade war deal with the US won’t be a cure-all for China’s economy and stock market

  • A close look at the Shanghai benchmark index reveals investors were already less bullish before the latest trade war flare-up. Chinese investor sentiment is also closely linked to whether the central bank will take further stimulus measures
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz  

Published: 11:00am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers inspect overhead lines above railway tracks connecting Chengdu and Guiyang, in Bijie, Guizhou province. Economic data suggests Chinese investor sentiment has been affected not just by the trade war, but also by changing expectations of policy stimulus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.