US President Donald Trump’s cordial relationship with Chinese officials, like Vice Premier Liu He (pictured) and President Xi Jinping has yet to resolve their deep divisions over trade. Photo: Bloomberg
Prof Zhang Jun
Opinion

Opinion

Prof Zhang Jun

How Donald Trump misjudged China’s commitment to economic stability and incremental reform as a weakness

  • China has not deployed all its trade war weapons, not because it doesn’t have them, but because it sees stability as preferable both at home and abroad. Likewise, it would prefer gradual reform
Prof Zhang Jun

Prof Zhang Jun  

Published: 1:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:03pm, 5 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump's cordial relationship with Chinese officials, like Vice Premier Liu He (pictured) and President Xi Jinping has yet to resolve their deep divisions over trade. Photo: Bloomberg
Illustration: Brian Wang
Diplomacy

China’s push for self-reliance meets reality of global trade networks

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping’s push for home-grown innovation underlines the urgency of core technology development
  • China’s biggest imports are electronics, industrial machinery, and information and communication services
Topic |   US-China relations
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 12:05am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:48am, 4 Jun, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
